Health chiefs are urging people to take up the chance of a free blood pressure check this week.

‘Pressure Stations’ are being hosted all around the country from September 10-16 as part of the 'Know Your Numbers' drive to boost awareness of the dangers of high blood pressure.

Charity, Blood Pressure UK, has warned that poor diet and excess salt intake, is leading to more people between the ages of 30 and 50 developing hypertension (also known as high blood pressure) – putting them at risk of having an early stroke.

This is far more likely if people don’t know their blood pressure numbers.

With unhealthy lifestyles and poor diet contributing to more young people in their 30s, 40s and 50s being diagnosed with hypertension, around 1 in 3 people in the UK are now living with high blood pressure (the single biggest cause of death) – with 6.5 million people still remaining undiagnosed.

Key risk factors for developing high blood pressure are eating too much salt, not enough fruit and vegetables, being overweight and not enough exercise.

Blood pressure testing is being hosted at Huddersfield Fire Station along with many healthcare settings, including pharmacies.

Dr Steve Ollerton, local GP and Chair, NHS Greater Huddersfield CCG said: “It’s important that people have their blood pressure checked and if it is high, speak to a healthcare professional to make the necessary lifestyle changes to help manage it.

"All adults over 40 are advised to have their blood pressure checked at least every five years.”

Dr David Kelly, local GP and Chair of NHS North Kirklees CCG said: “High blood pressure is one of the most preventable and treatable conditions but if untreated, increases your risk of serious problems such as heart attacks and strokes.

"As an individual, having your blood pressure checked is the most important step that you can take to reduce your risk of stroke, heart attack or heart failure.”

Hemini Bharadia, Know Your Numbers! Week Campaign Manager, Blood Pressure UK says: “High blood pressure does not discriminate on age or gender – people are dying unnecessarily because they fail to take such simple steps to reduce their blood pressure.

"Know Your Numbers! Week is the perfect opportunity to have your blood pressure taken for free and put you in control of your health.”

For further information on Blood Pressure UK and Know Your Numbers! Week, go to: www.bloodpressureuk.org/microsites/kyn/Home/AboutKYN

This campaign also coincides with Public Health England’s relaunch of the Heart Age Test, which urges adults to take three minutes out of their day to take the test. The test can be accessed on the One You website at https://www.nhs.uk/oneyou .