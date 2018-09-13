Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who lost her mum suddenly to sepsis is urging others to learn all about it.

Monisha Hill’s mum Elizabeth Allen died aged only 53 after going into hospital with back pain in 2014.

While there she caught pneumonia and just five days later lost a battle with the deadly infection.

As people mark World Sepsis Day today, Monisha has revealed she has also lost a close friend to sepsis who was just 37-years-old and had two small children.

She has now vowed to do her bit to raise awareness in the bid to stop many more from dying unnecessarily.

World Sepsis Day World Sepsis Day aims to promise awareness of sepsis, which is a life threatening condition that arises when the body’s response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. Sepsis leads to shock, multiple organ failure and, potentially, death especially if not recognised early and treated promptly. Sepsis is caused by the way the body responds to bacteria or a virus, getting into the body. The infection may have started anywhere in a sufferer’s body, and may be localised or widespread. It can occur following chest or urine infections, problems in the abdomen like burst ulcers, or simple skin injuries like cuts and bites.

She said: “My mum only went into hospital with back pain and caught pneumonia and died of sepsis five days later.

“My mum was a manager at the Age UK building at Bradley Court and she had the rest of her life to live.

“I was so close to her and this has left me totally devastated, knowing my children won’t remember their Nanny who doted on them.

“I grieve daily and wouldn’t wish the pain I feel on anyone else.

Monisha will be running a sepsis awareness day at the Dalton and Rawthorpe Library and Information Centre on Ridgeway on Saturday from 1pm to 4pm.

“After four-and-a-half years, this year I’ve finally felt strong enough to spread awareness as if I could save one more family from going through this pain it will be worth it.

“I just want everyone to know the signs in babies as well as adults and any money raised from the cake stall and raffle I will be holding will be donated to the sepsis trust, so they can help save others.”