The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here's something that'll put you right off your lunch.

Your desk at work has 400 times more germs than your toilet, according to a study by the University of Arizona.

And the research also reveals two-thirds of office workers are at risk of making themselves ill by eating at their desks.

Nasties such as e-coli (found in poo), staphylococcus aureus, pseudomonas aeruginosa and helicobacter pylori were among the harmful bacteria found breeding on work desks, the Bristol Post reports .

(Image: Printerland.co.uk)

An average desktop contains 20,961 germs per square inch - not counting the 3,295 on the keyboard, 1,676 on a mouse and a staggering 25,127 on the phone.

Hygiene experts reveal dirtiest place in the house - and it ISN'T the toilet

People in sales and marketing are the worst for cleanliness with over a fifth (22%) admitting that they only clean their desk once a month.

The printer is also a place that could use a good clean; the study commissioned by Printerland.co.uk found that an average office printer contain 1,676 germs per square inch.

And the office kitchen isn't much better where 2,483 germs per square inch can be found on the handle of the kitchen kettle in a shared office compared to just 49 found on a toilet seat.

(Image: Printerland.co.uk)

Even the tap – despite being surrounded by water – conceals 1,331 germs per square inch.

Of course you reduce the number of germs on your desk by using antibacterial wipes and sprays.

Lorry driver Wayne enjoys new life after 12st weight loss

Catherine Bannan, HR manager for Printerland.co.uk, said: “It’s pretty shocking that there are more germs on your desk than on a toilet seat.

"But hopefully our visualisation will show people why it is so important to clean regularly so as to avoid getting ill and spreading infections unnecessarily amongst your colleagues.”