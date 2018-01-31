The video will start in 8 Cancel

So you made it through Dry January without imbibing a drop of alcohol.

Or maybe you cheated a little bit with the odd crafty pint or a little glass of wine.

We all know that years of boozing is bad for our long-term health; it can cause irreparable liver damage, increase your blood pressure and increase your risk of certain cancers.

A significant, long-term reduction in the amount of alcohol you consume will reduce the chances of these.

Of course one month of abstinence doesn't mean you can drink like a fish for the other 11 months.

But there are immediate benefits you'll feel if you give the sauce a rest - and it's not just an end to hangovers.

You'll feel and look better and here's why.

More energy

Alcohol can reduce the amount of sugar in your blood meaning you'll feel tired and light-headed.

Also while alcohol may help you fall faster into a deep sleep, the drug prevents you remaining in a state of deep sleep for very long. Instead you'll spend more time in the Rapid Eye Moment (REM) stage which is less restful.

Knocking the sauce on the head means you'll sleep better and have more energy.

Feeling calmer

Alcohol is a depressant which means it may help you relax but afterwards you're more likely to feel anxious and in a low mood, particularly if you are taking antidepressants such as citalopram or paroxetine.

Giving up the drink means your mood will become more stable.

Looking better

Alcohol causes you to become dehydrated which feels unpleasant and causes your skin and eyes to look dull and lifeless.

Alcoholic drinks also contain a lot of calories - alcohol is distilled sugar after all - so reducing your intake will help you lose weight.