The funfair is up and running in Greenhead Park ... and you can go on all the rides for under £8.

The fair is on all week and part of Greenhead Park has been transformed into a giant beach area complete with deck chairs and buckets and spades.

Kirklees Mayor Clr Gwen Lowe and her consort – husband Ken – enjoyed a ride on the dodgems today (Fri) when the funfair opened especially to welcome more than 100 youngsters with special needs.

They braved the rain to enjoy the attractions free of charge and away from the crowds.

A spokeswoman for organiser Sheffield-based International Fun Fairs, said: “This was trialled last year and was a huge success.”

From tomorrow (Sat), members of the general public will be able to enjoy spinning on the waltzers, swing high on the amazing Devil Rock ride or zig-zag from side to side on the Sizzler Twist. They can sample the new family roller coaster or bounce up and down on the Crazy Hopper. There’s also the ever-popular dodgems and a giant fun house.

There are lots of attractions for the kids with a giant inflatable play zone, inflatable slide, a toy ride, a traditional carousel, a cups and saucers ride, chair’o’planes and a ghost train.

The attraction will run until Sunday, June 3.

Admission to the funfair is £7.99 with unlimited rides. Parents or guardians accompanying children can buy a non-rider wristband for £2.50.

Sessions will be 1pm to 5pm, 4pm to 8pm during the week. Saturday sessions will be 1pm to 4pm, 3pm to 6pm and 5pm to 8pm. Sunday sessions will be 1pm to 4pm and 3pm to 7pm.

Huddersfield Beach will open daily from 1pm to 8pm except on Sunday when it will close at 7pm.