People who should have had their bins collected today will have to wait another week.

The bin strike will come to an end at midnight but people who have collections on a Monday are the unlucky ones as they will have to put up with their rubbish for a further seven days.

For the rest of this week and next Monday (July 16) the crews in Huddersfield are collecting ONLY grey bins - no green bins at all - and the crews should pick up any extra bags of waste.

This means that even if you are due to have a green bin collection this week put your grey bin out.

The refuse collectors have been out on strike since Monday in a long-running dispute over alleged racism, bullying and harassment with workers not allowed to take holidays or take time off for medical appointments.

The strike has been entirely confined to south Kirklees – in short, the Huddersfield area - while north Kirklees, Mirfield, Dewsbury have continued as normal as their crews run out of a different centre.

A statement from Kirklees said: “We want to make sure that grey bins that were not collected because of the strike are emptied as quickly as possible.

"To do this, from Tuesday to Thursday next week we will be collecting grey bins only in Huddersfield and South Kirklees, even if green is due.

"If you have a HD, HX or WF4 postcode please put your grey bin out on the day we are due to collect – even if green is due. Appropriately bagged household waste left next to your bin will be collected where possible.

“As North Kirklees was relatively unaffected by the strike, bin collections in most WF postcodes will continue as normal.”

Kirklees hopes to get back to normal collections from Tuesday, July 17.