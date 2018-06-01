Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Disadvantaged children and young people in Huddersfield will benefit from the generosity of the public and the work of BBC Children in Need after it awarded grants of more than £56,000 to two local groups.

The news was described as “fantastic” by organisers at Slaithwaite-based Shabang Inclusive Learning, awarded more than £27,000 over three years, which will use the cash to provide a youth club for children and young people with Down Syndrome in Huddersfield.

And more than £29,000 will go over three years to Paddock-based Growing Works, a charity that supports people to improve their health through growing and outdoor space.

The grants, totalling £56,692, are part of Children in Need’s small grants programme and bring the total invested in West Yorkshire to more than £5.9m.

Growing Works will use its funding to deliver a personal development programme to children and young people with additional needs in Kirklees. The programme will run activities such as cooking, construction, crafts and outdoor exploration that will help to build life skills, develop confidence and self-esteem and encourage independence while also raising aspirations for the future.

Shabang Inclusive Learning will invest its money in the ‘Up Club’, running creative sessions using drama and role play to improve the young people’s communication, learn new skills, improve their confidence and enable them to have fun with friends.

Kim Reuter, committee member at Shabang Inclusive Learning, said: “It’s really fantastic to hear that BBC Children in Need have awarded us with this funding for the next three years. The grant will enable us to run the ‘Up Club’, which will make such a positive difference to the lives of the children and young people that we work with.”

Isabel Farnell, Regional Head of North at BBC Children in Need, said: “With this new funding Growing Works and Shabang Inclusive Learning in Huddersfield will be able to make a tangible difference to disadvantaged children and young people’s lives.”

To date via BBC Children in Need the UK public has raised more than £950m for children and young people facing disadvantage across the UK.