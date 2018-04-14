Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An airport used by tens of thousand of Huddersfield people has had an upgrade ... and more improvements are in the pipeline.

Leeds Bradford Airport has unveiled the first part of its terminal redevelopments which include new purpose-built lounges featuring floor to ceiling views of the runway.

Work is also currently underway at the front of the terminal to improve passengers’ arrival at the airport and there will be a new meet and greet car park facility.

The airport now has a new marketing strapline, Yorkshire’s Airport, and the three new lounges replacing the current Yorkshire Premier Lounge are called The Yorkshire Lounge, The White Rose Suite and 1432 Club.

The Yorkshire Lounge is for families, The White Rose Suite has a bar and is aimed at business passengers and couples while the 1432 Club, named after the runway, is the most exclusive of the new lounges, featuring a specially selected menu, self-service premium bar and a prime view of the airfield.

The upgrade includes the new Cabin Bar and Beer House while the Saltaire restaurant has been completely overhauled. Works on a new Starbucks coffee shop and more shops will start in the coming weeks.

Detested Pacer trains set to be axed from the Huddersfield-Sheffield line

In March the airport opened its first off-site car park, Viking Airport Parking, situated just off the airport roundabout located on Warren House Lane. Shuttle buses transport passengers from the car park to the terminal in under five minutes.

Chief Executive David Laws said: “The more people use this airport the more successful we can be.”