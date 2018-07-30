The video will start in 8 Cancel

Taxpayers in Kirklees have lost more than £5m in income after the council was forced to write off debts that will never be recovered.

Councillors were asked on Friday to agree to kiss goodbye to just over 1% of the £419m monies owed in 2017/18 – a total of £5.5m in so called bad debts.

Bad debts are bills owed to the council that cannot be recovered or aren’t worth pursuing, as the cost of legal action would be more than the debt itself.

Most of the unpaid debts are council tax – a shocking £2m worth.

Almost a further £1m is from unpaid business rates, which could be from companies that have failed and ceased trading.

More than £1m of the £5.5m is from adult social care bills that haven’t been settled.

The council has also admitted that almost £250,000 of the cash written off is from council house tenants who have moved on without paying up.

Only two-out-of-five social housing tenants are currently paying by direct debit – meaning about 13,000 households are settling their bills manually.

Other missing sums are overpaid housing benefits that haven’t been returned.

Kirklees Council has said while the £5.5m sum is a lot of money, it is a significant reduction on the levels in previous years.

A downward trend for write offs sees this year’s write off represent 1.3% of all debt.

Previous figures were: 1.4% (£5.8 million) in 2016/17, 1.7% (£6.8 million) in 2015/16, and 2.2% (£8.9 million) in 2014/15.

As the seventh largest council in the country, Kirklees raises about £189m from the 186,200 properties liable for council tax and a further £104m in business rates.

The council recently revealed that council tax and business tax collection rates are the highest ever at 98.5%.

Acting Chief Finance Officer Eamonn Croston said: “The write-off figures demonstrate how important it is for everyone to pay their share of council tax, business rates and other charges to help fund essential council services.

“The council aims to maximise its collection and recovery of all debts before asking for debt to be written off.

“The recovery process ensures that all accounts in arrears are chased through reminders, summonses, and court proceedings to allow use of bailiffs, attachment to earnings or benefits, issuing committal proceedings, instigating insolvency proceedings, or putting charging orders on properties.

“It only writes off arrears where it appears it would not be cost effective to collect or the debtor has absconded. Equally, if circumstances change, previously written off debts can be pursued again.

“Arrears overall are falling and collection rates are rising year on year.

“As an example, the arrears for council tax have fallen by 21% since 2014/15.”