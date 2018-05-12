The video will start in 8 Cancel

Here are some of the out of this world sci-fi and fantasy characters you can meet at today’s Comic-Con event at Kirklees College.

Organiser Martin Ballard gave the Examiner a tour of different attractions which include characters, vehicles and actors from Star Wars, Dr Who, Ghost Busters and Jurassic Park.

The line-up of actors includes Colin Baker - aka the sixth Doctor Who - along with his assistant Peri, played by Nicola Bryant.

Actress Sophie Aldred (aka Ace in Dr Who) is also present.

The event boasts a Tardis on site along with Lightning McQueen, a DeLorean from Back to the Future, K.I.T.T. from TV’s Knightrider and Burt Reynolds’ car from Smokey and the Bandit.

There is also a full-size version of Jabba the Hutt from Return of the Jedi and visiting Disney princesses.

Visitors can also take part in a charity raffle with prizes donated by Ray (Darth Maul) Park and Doctor Who actress and comedienne Catherine Tate.

The charities benefiting are the Laura Crane Trust and the Cathie Stankevitch Foundation which helps disadvantaged children, young people and adults facing barriers to a normal life.

Tickets are £8 (adults), £4 (children) with children under 3 admitted free. A family ticket for four people is £20.

The event finishes around 4.30pm-5pm.

More info: www.huddscomiccon.co.uk