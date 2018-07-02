Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Managers at a flagship training centre have quit over “mismanagement” at Kirklees College, it is claimed.

The Examiner has been told that six people at the college’s £7.5m specialist engineering centre in Huddersfield have all decided to leave.

It follows a major shake-up at the college which has been facing financial challenges following significant investment in new buildings and facilities.

Information supplied to the Examiner claimed: “Almost the entire team of middle managers and teachers at the engineering centre have quit their jobs in protest at the mismanagement of Kirklees College. The head of the engineering department, two course team leaders and three teaching staff have all decided to leave rather than continue and be associated with the organisation.

“Kirklees College is currently going through a restructure meaning at least 52 jobs are at stake. A member of staff was heard to say that ‘it’s taken 15 years to build the engineering centre. It’s taken 15 weeks for the senior management at the college to dismantle it’.”

College principal Marie Gilluley said: “As previously reported the college has been facing financial challenges relating to long-term debt following significant investment in our estates and facilities. In addition, public funding for further education has reduced considerably in recent years.

“A recovery plan was drawn up in January of this year which included savings in order to safeguard the future sustainability of the college. This involved a management restructure.

“Implementation of the restructure has been managed smoothly with no disruption to learners. It is only management posts that have been affected by restructuring, not teaching posts.

“During this process some managers chose to take voluntary redundancy, some of our internal staff have been promoted into management positions and some roles have been filled by new recruits.

“The college is now in a position to move forward to ensure it continues to meet the needs of the local community.”

David Paine, union representative for the University and College Union at Kirklees College, said he had no comment to make.

The engineering centre, which opened in 2012, includes maintenance and fabrication workshops, mechanical workshops, demonstration areas, classrooms, a large automotive workshop and spray booths.

The centre provides facilities for thousands of students training for qualifications in engineering or motor vehicle courses, including mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, body work and repair, welding and fabrication.