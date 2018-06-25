Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Protesters against the controversial expansion of Heathrow airport have said Yorkshire and the North will lose out if it goes ahead.

MPs will vote for or against allowing a third runway at the country’s biggest airport, in the House of Commons this evening.

With just hours to go before the future is decided, the ‘No 3rd Runway Coaliton’ has said it has found evidence of the harm a bigger Heathrow will do to the business of other airports.

It has said it has found “alarming” forecasts for the huge losses of flights that airports like Leeds/Bradford, Doncaster and Manchester will suffer in data, that was “buried” in Department for Transport documents.

The aviation forecasts, shows that other UK airports will experience substantial reductions in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) if Heathrow is expanded.

The Yorkshire region, which includes Leeds/Bradford, Doncaster and Humberside airports, are set to lose 5,862 ATMs per year by 2030, while Manchester could lose 20,258 ATMs per year by 2030, with that figure increasing to 27,063 lost movements per year by 2050.

Paul McGuinness, Chair of the No 3rd Runway Coalition, said: “So, according to the DfT’s own figures, 17 million of the 43 million extra passengers projected to pass through an expanded Heathrow’s lucrative shopping malls will be at the expense of regional airports.

“This should surely alarm MPs across all regions of the United Kingdom.

“Rather than entrenching Heathrow’s market dominance and our geographically unbalanced economy, regional MPs should tonight stick up for their regions and say No to Heathrow’s third runway and yes to the success of their local airport.”

Mr McGuinness added: “Heathrow expansion will be bad for London and bad for Britain.

“Bad for London, because of all the extra pollution and noise, and the large call on the public purse to upgrade already congested rails and roads, and bad for Britain because it’s yet another South East-centric scheme that will suck activity from the regions and further entrench the geographical economic divide in our country.”

The Secretary of State for Transport, Chris Grayling, has said he is “cautiously optimistic” that the expansion of Heathrow will be backed by MPs as questions continued about Boris Johnson’s opposition to the plan.

Today’s vote follows a government decision on June 5 to officially support the expansion of Heathrow through a new Northwest Runway - put forward in a proposed Airports National Policy Statement.

If approved, it will see the construction of the first full-length runway in the south-east since the Second World War.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson opposes Heathrow expansion, but will avoid the vote as he is abroad.