Great news for chicken fans ... all KFCs in Huddersfield are back in action.

A delivery of chicken means all four of Huddersfield’s KFC restaurants are now opening their doors to customers and are offering a full menu.

The Huddersfield branches are in New Street in Huddersfield town centre ; Leeds Road; Westbourne Road at Marsh; and Wakefield Road, Aspley,

They were shut after running out of chicken.

The fried chicken outlet, which has 900 stores across the country, switched to a new delivery company and admitted to “teething problems.”

KFC previously worked with Bidvest Logistics but signed a new deal with DHL.

A DHL spokesman said: “Due to operational issues a number of deliveries in recent days have been incomplete or delayed.”

Union bosses say they warned KFC about ditching its contract with its Oldham-based supplier would lead to delivery problems.

The GMB union said it had expressed major doubts about KFC’s decision last October to switch its deliveries from food delivery specialists Bidvest Logistics to DHL and warned it could face a repeat of supply problems that hit Burger King when it made the same move six years ago.

Mark Rix, GMB’s national officer, said: “We warned them a few months ago. I wrote to KFC. I alluded to Burger King.

“They had shortages too, but not on the scale we’re seeing now at KFC. Within six months they (Burger King) were pleading with Bidvest Logistics to take it back.”

Mr Rix said the KFC crisis stemmed from dropping a supply system based on six warehouses run by BL to just one distribution centre in Rugby run by DHL.

More than 260 jobs were axed at Bidvest, whose headquarters are at Salmon Fields in Royton near Oldham, when the firm lost the KFC contract.

KFC has yet to respond to the GMB’s claims, but a spokesman said the firm “anticipated the number of closures will reduce today and over the coming days as our teams work flat out all hours to clear the backlog.”