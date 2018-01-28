Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A three-year-old child is recovering in hospital after being bitten by the family’s dog.

The incident occurred in the park at Healey Community Centre, West Park Road, Batley, on Sunday afternoon.

He was rescued by a 29-year-old businessman and father-of-two called Omar Er-Rify who lives just yards away and who bravely rescued the boy from the dog’s teeth.

Nahida Rashid who lives nearby said: “I was ironing when my daughter Ambrine went to close the window for me and she heard someone screaming. She saw the dog attack a little boy.

“It was the family’s own dog that did it. She was screaming. I came knocking on Omar’s door to see if he could help this lady.

Omar said: “As soon as Nahida told me I didn’t think twice and went running out to see what I could do. I went running out and grabbed the boy and brought him inside the house.

“He was in shock and couldn’t speak. He had quite bad injuries to his foot and several bite marks.”

West Yorkshire Police Duty Insp Darren Brown said a three-year-old child had been bitten on the ankle by a Staffordshire Bull Terrier type dog.

He said: “The child was bitten on the ankle and the dog ran off. We went to secure the victim and make sure there was no danger to anybody else.

“We got the dog contained within the play area and secured it, and the dog will be taken to kennels.”

Enquiries were ongoing, he added.