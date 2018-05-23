Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A DRUG addict put the safety of others living in his block of flats at risk when he tampered with his meter to avoid paying for electricity.

Richard Myatt bypassed the electrical supply at his Liversedge home to save money for his heroin addiction.

In doing so the 39-year-old cheated British Gas out of more than £2,000 but could have easily caused a fire, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Myatt, of Hare Park Avenue, pleaded guilty to a charge of dishonestly using electricity without authority.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told magistrates that in December 2016 British Gas received low meter readings from Myatt and staff attended at his flat.

They found that the meter had been tampered with to steal £630 worth of electricity.

This time Myatt was not reported to police but the energy company changed the meter, installing a pre-paid one.

Mr Wills said: “Myatt was monitored but the meter was only topped up three times since December 2016.”

This showed that small amounts were paid to top up the meter, £5 on January 2 and 28 and £12 on February 10.

British Gas had to apply for a court warrant to gain access to Myatt’s flat and staff arrived to find that the meter had been bypassed again.

Mr Wills said: “There were two live wires bypassing the unit and an engineer went in to make it safe.”

A total of £2,343 worth of electricity was stolen by Myatt, who held 43 previous convictions, between December 2018 and January this year.

Magistrates heard that he had an on/off heroin habit and recently relapsed.

His solicitor Rachel Smith said: “It’s clear that drugs are the underlying issue and he acknowledges that he needs help.

“He was struggling financially and bypassed the meter in order to have more money to pay for drugs.”

Chairman Brian Castle told Myatt that he had committed a very serious offence.

He said: “The risk of fire is very real. You are living in a communal place and could cause people danger.

“Short-circuiting meters is a very serious offence and you did that not once but twice.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Myatt was sentenced to a community order as a direct alternative to custody.

This will include nine months of drug rehabilitation and 10 rehabilitation activity days.

British Gas is recovering the money from Myatt but he will still have to pay £85 prosecution costs and £85 victim surcharge.