A gang behind the supply of heroin from Dewsbury into Batley has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison.

The two year investigation into a drugs ring looked into who was behind the supply of the Class A drugs from the town's ready for distribution in Wakefield.

Robert Brame, 29, from the Kirklees area, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half-years in prison at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply class A Drugs.

Brame was the last of a five man gang to be sentenced as part of Operation Mailhouse.

And Wakefield CID has said more operations are in the pipeline after they investigated and closed down a drugs line supplying heroin from Kirklees into Wakefield.

Officers began investigations in April 2016 and began to arrest suspects later that year.

Co-conspirator Jack Green, 21, from Wakefield Road, Earlsheaton, was sentenced to eight years in November 2017 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Three other men were sentenced last year for possession to supply Class A drugs.

Det Sgt Steve Sayles of Wakefield District CID, said: “The sentencing of Robert Brame brings an end to what has been a significant and lengthy enquiry into a well-planned drugs network, developed to sell class A drugs in our district.

“Class A drugs were imported form Kirklees into Wakefield by these men and I am pleased they have been given significant sentences for their roles in this criminal conspiracy.

“Brame was very much the main player in this network and his lengthy prison sentence, despite a guilty plea, demonstrates how seriously the courts treat offending of this nature.”