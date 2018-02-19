The video will start in 8 Cancel

A drink driver is facing jail after breaching a suspended sentence.

Jamie Coleman breached a suspended sentence on January 20.

Last December he was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years for dangerous driving, driving while over the limit and resisting arrest. He was also banned from driving for three years.

He had sped away from police at more than 60mph.

On Friday prosecutor Stephanie Hollis told Leeds Crown Court that the 30-year-old was arrested for an alleged breach of bail.

Victoria Smith-Swain, defending, said: “When police eventually get into the property, Mr Coleman cuts his neck and requires hospitalisation.”

She added that her client suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Coleman, of Town Street in Dewsbury, had pleaded guilty to breach of a suspended sentence and threatening behaviour to cause harassment at Kirklees’ Magistrates Court on January 24.

The case was adjourned for sentencing on April 4.

Coleman’s bail was revoked and he was remanded in custody in the meantime.