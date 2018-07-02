Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today we continue our look back to June 1981 and the Examiner did a focus on the village of Almondbury.

Inventor and TV personality Wilf Lunn – who still lives in Huddersfield – opened Reinwood Junior School in 1981 while the Examiner newspaper boys and girls were treated to their annual trip to the seaside which was usually Blackpool.

Meanwhile, the new Huddersfield Polytechnic building was taking shape off Queensgate.

Much of the Examiner’s photographic archive is now being stored at Heritage Quay, the archive service at the University of Huddersfield. Copies of images in All Our Yesterdays can be bought online simply by putting into Google Huddersfield Examiner, buy a photo and it will take you straight to our site.

To find other photographs from the Examiner between 1948-1984 contact Heritage Quay to arrange to search the photographers diaries.

To find out more go to www.heritagequay.org/examiner , phone 01484 473168 or email archives@hud.ac.uk