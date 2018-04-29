Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was April 1980 and young people were angry in Huddersfield over youth club cuts.

They demonstrated outside Huddersfield town hall in a bid to preserve clubs in the area threatened with closure.

Many readers will remember the distinctive taste of Dr Dans in Queensgate Market … but it had run dry. It was supposed to help keep you fit and healthy but just tasted like strong cough medicine.

Schools across Huddersfield were off on several trips and we have photos of them starting out on their journeys.

In terms of the changing face of Huddersfield work was just starting on extensions to Huddersfield Polytechnic on Firth Street.

Much of the Examiner's photographic archive is now being stored at Heritage Quay, the archive service at the University of Huddersfield.

Heritage Quay is open to the public: to find out more go to www.heritagequay.org , phone 01484 473168 or email archives@hud.ac.uk