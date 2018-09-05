Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Auschwitz survivor – and two other Holocaust survivors – were among the first to tour the North of England's first dedicated Holocaust memorial centre.

Arek Hersh MBE, who survived the Nazi death camp, was one of three Jewish survivors to preview the Holocaust Exhibition and Learning Centre, at the University of Huddersfield .

Mr Hersh, 89, toured the centre on Tuesday before the centre was officially opened today.

He was joined by Heinz Skyte MBE, who escaped Nazi Germany in 1939, and Trude Silman, who fled Nazi occupied Bratislava (in present day Slovakia) in the same year.

The £1m centre, which opens to the public on September 17, is a joint project between the university and the Holocaust Survivors' Friendship Association (HSFA), based in Leeds.

The centre, part funded by a £600,000 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, contains a gallery with information about the holocaust, complete with relics from the death camps .

It also includes the photos and stories of 16 Holocaust survivors plus a small lecture theatre and a larger temporary exhibition space.

Mr Hersh, whose autobiography A Detail of History was released in 1995, said: "It's important that young people should learn what other human beings can do to other human beings. If you don't do that, things can repeat themselves."

Mr Skyte, 98, said: "It's something that needs to be done because people who went through the Holocaust are in their 80s and 90s and they won't be here for much longer. Then it's pure history like kings and queens. We are witnesses."

Fellow survivor Ms Silman, 89, added: "I think it's excellent."

The centre has been almost two years in the making for HSFA and the university .

HSFA chair Lillian Black, whose father Eugene survived Auschwitz , added: "We think this is a really important development for the North of England. There is absolutely nothing like this in the North.

"We think the opportunities for the future are absolutely massive."

Emma King, director of resources at the university, added: "The survivors have driven the whole project and it was their wish to have a permanent exhibition that secures their legacy."

The centre opened officially today (Thursday) with Jewish songs, prayers and a candle lighting ceremony.

The survivors

Arek Hersh

Arek was born in Sieradz in Poland.

When the Nazis invaded Poland on September 1, 1939, Arek's family fled to stay with relatives in Lodz, 65km away.

He remembers seeing German soldiers laughing as they cut the beards from religious Jewish men.

Arek was captured by the Nazis and taken to an SS-run camp called Otoschno, near Poznan, where he worked cleaning the camp commander's office. After 18 months just 11 of the original 2,500 prisoners were alive.

He was sent home in 1942 but the town's Jewish ghetto was liquidated by the Nazis.

Arek evaded the Nazis twice before he was accepted into an orphanage.

But in 1944, the Lodz ghetto was liquidated by the Nazis and Arek was deported to the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp . He lied about his age so he could be sent to work rather than the gas chamber.

As the Allies drew closer to occupied Poland, the Nazis cleared Auschwitz and Arek was one of those forced on a 'death march' to the Buchenwald death camp in Germany. He was later taken to the German city of Weimar and onto Theresienstadt concentration camp (in modern day Terezin, Czech Republic) where he was eventually freed by the Russian army.

After his liberation Arek and approximately 300 other children were taken to Prague and then flown to Windermere.

He moved to Liverpool and eventually settled in Leeds.

The great-grandfather, who worked as an electrician and later a landlord, tours schools, universities and organisations to talk about his experiences.

Heinz Skyte

Heinz was born near the German city of Nuremberg.

He led a normal life, even during the early years of the Nazi regime, attending a German grammar school.

Heinz vividly remembers Kristallnacht, the night in 1938 when Jews were rounded up and Jewish businesses were ransacked and torched.

When his father was sent to Dachau concentration camp for six weeks, Heinz knew it was time to leave. He joined his brother Frank in Leeds, in February 1939. The first thing he did after getting off the train at Leeds was to watch Leeds United draw 1-1 to Everton.

When World War Two broke out all foreigners living in Britain were viewed with suspicion and categorised as either 'enemy aliens' or 'friendly aliens'. Heinz and his family, like all Jewish refugees living in Leeds, were made 'Category B Enemy Aliens'. Heinz and Frank were detained in an internment camp on the Isle of Man and later in Canada, where they were held until August 1942.

After his release and return to Britain, Heinz volunteered for war work and spent the rest of the war doing engineering work.

Following the war, the great-grandfather married Thea, a fellow Jewish refugee who had arrived in England with the Kindertransport, an organised effort to get Jewish children out of Germany nine months before the outbreak of war.

He worked for the Jewish Welfare Board, rising to chief executive.

Heinz received his MBE in 1976 for his community work.

Trude Silman

Born Gertrude Feldmann, in Bratislava, Trude was part of a happy, middle-class family.

Her father's bank collapsed following the Wall Street Crash of 1929 but Trude still remembers a happy childhood thanks to her extended family who more than provided for her.

But things changed when Germany unified with Austria in 1938 and in March 1939 when the Nazis invaded Slovakia.

She remembers seeing tanks on the street from her classroom window and being sent home from school.

Trude followed her brother and sister to the UK two weeks later. The journey, which should have taken a day, took a tense four days with numerous stops by officials.

A traumatised little girl, Trude initially found it very hard to settle in Britain but eventually she began to feel comfortable in her new country.

She followed her passion for science, studying at Leeds University where she met her husband Norman.

The great-grandmother qualified as a biochemist and later worked at Leeds Infirmary and Leeds University.

She later discovered her father had died at Auschwitz. The fate of her mother is still unknown.