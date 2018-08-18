Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It never ceases to amaze me what you can find in a charity shop and this little booklet provided a fascinating snapshot in time.

Dalton Grange is a fabulous old building hidden by trees at the end of a gated driveway off Kilner Bank behind the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield.

It was the social club for workers at the chemical plant – now Syngenta – from 1917 but the building itself – a rather grand mansion house – dates back to 1870.

Changing lifestyles meant the social club became redundant and in recent years Dalton Grange became a wedding venue until this too was shut down.

The once-proud building has since been left locked up and empty. It is a listed building and is still owned by Syngenta.

The company has mothballed the building and is staying tight-lipped about its future.

When I came across this little gem in my favourite charity shop it had to be 99p well spent.

Old books and pamphlets provide an insight into times past. Those with advertisements from the time tell us much about how life has changed down the decades.

This pale blue-coloured booklet, obviously quite cheaply produced, is entitled: Dalton Grange Club 1916-1966 – A History. It was compiled for the 50th anniversary by Dr W.R.H. Hurtley.

What’s clear from reading about the first 50 years of Dalton Grange Club is that it was never an easy place to run.

'I would have liked to have met Miss Skelton'

Committeemen and stewards and stewardesses came and went and many are recalled in the book.

I would have liked to have met Miss Skelton who became manageress in September, 1939.

It seems she was rather too generous with the portions and the club treasurer wasn’t a happy man.

The book describes Miss Skelton as “vivacious, quite good looking, and comparatively young. She made a promising beginning and bade fair to become very popular.

“Even the least susceptible members enjoyed the experience of double helpings at lunch and fresh cream on occasion.”

Miss Skelton, I would suggest, over-stretched her budget and fell foul of the treasurer. It was shortly afterwards that she resigned saying the post was “too onerous” for her.

For the first 40 years of its existence The Grange was a home, “a pleasant rural retreat“ as it was described.

It was eventually sold to a builder, W H Jessop, of Moldgreen, in 1902 and he sold it on to British Dyes Ltd for £2,700 in 1916.

By this time the building was an empty shell and the company set about restoring it. Work started in 1916 and it was completed by mid-1917.

In the midst of the First World War the company was formed to assist with the massive expansion of the chemical industry and university graduates, chemists and engineers flooded into Huddersfield.

The company bought the building to set up a club for its “rootless” workers who were strangers to the area, and Dalton Grange Club was born.

The club officially opened on May 22, 1917 and the inaugural lunch was described as “quite a splendid affair.”

Members were brought from Turnbridge in company motor cars, including a five-seater Wolseley tourer, and were served by two smartly-dressed waiters who were “elderly but dignified and willing.”

'Men were scarce in the town at that time; young and presentable ones very rare'

It’s not recorded what was on the menu but whatever was served set a standard that couldn’t be matched in wartime.

Times were difficult but members made the best of it and the Ladies’ Evenings were the highlight of the winter season.

The book recalls: “Men were scarce in the town at that time; young and presentable ones very rare.

“The Dyes had a supply, and the young ladies of the district looked forward to, and back upon, these events with very great pleasure.”

As the club developed pigs, poultry, geese and – one year – turkeys were kept. Vegetables were also grown in the garden though the sloping terrain made for poor crops.

The club also had a wine cellar where the temperature had to be kept at a constant 50F.

Unfortunately there was an incident when Freddie Sharp, the man charged with looking after the animals, installed an incubator in the cellar when new chicks were born.

Sadly for him the temperature needed for the chicks and the wine were wildly incompatible and the club secretary E F Pollock was furious.

On another memorable occasion a fine litter of pigs was delivered by the club’s sow. The squealing brood were taken away to the safety of a kitchen drawer by Miss Bennett, the manageress at the time.

However, when the piglets were returned to their mother a short time later she killed the lot!

These are just a few of the tales told in this book. After a chequered history, and with its future in doubt, what is to become of Dalton Grange?