Pubs, shops, streets and restaurants - Huddersfield town centre nostalgia

How far back do you remember?

Whether you love Huddersfield or hate it you can't deny the town centre has changed massively over the years.

Shopping, drinking and eating in the town has evolved from the first Chinese restaurant on Westgate into the huge array of truly international food available today.

The pubs too have had their names changed (The Commercial to The Jug and Bottle and back again), many have been knocked down (The Ship, The Unicorn) as well as those that have morphed into new ventures (The White Lion aka Piggy's Notion to Revolution).

Everybody had their favourite shop to visit on a Saturday afternoon, whether it be record hunting in Bostock's or clothes shopping at Chelsea Girl or Venture.

The iconic Kayes department store with its old fashioned lift, Greenhead Books or the quirky gift shop Harvest must also bring back great memories.

Back in the seventies there were three cinemas to choose from, now there are four times that many screens at the town's Odeon on Leeds Road!

Do you remember the old style Piazza or what was there before it? Did you drink in The Burns Tavern or Sly McFlys? Dine on a pizza at Pizzaland or a steak at The Flamingo?

