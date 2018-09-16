Load mobile navigation

Pubs, shops, streets and restaurants - Huddersfield town centre nostalgia

How far back do you remember?

News

Whether you love Huddersfield or hate it you can't deny the town centre has changed massively over the years.

Shopping, drinking and eating in the town has evolved from the first Chinese restaurant on Westgate into the huge array of truly international food available today.

The pubs too have had their names changed (The Commercial to The Jug and Bottle and back again), many have been knocked down (The Ship, The Unicorn) as well as those that have morphed into new ventures (The White Lion aka Piggy's Notion to Revolution).

Everybody had their favourite shop to visit on a Saturday afternoon, whether it be record hunting in Bostock's or clothes shopping at Chelsea Girl or Venture.

The iconic Kayes department store with its old fashioned lift, Greenhead Books or the quirky gift shop Harvest must also bring back great memories.

Back in the seventies there were three cinemas to choose from, now there are four times that many screens at the town's Odeon on Leeds Road!

Do you remember the old style Piazza or what was there before it? Did you drink in The Burns Tavern or Sly McFlys? Dine on a pizza at Pizzaland or a steak at The Flamingo?

  1. Old Ford Brockholes Motor Company on Westgate in Huddersfield town centre

    1 of 35

  2. The Cherry Tree Centre in Huddersfield town centre

    2 of 35

  3. Welcome to the hustle and bustle of the January sales 1952 style. Here shoppers are helped across the zebra crossing by a patrolling bobby - not that New Street in Huddersfield town centre was exactly jammed with traffic

    3 of 35

  4. Ralph Cuthberts chemist, Westgate, Huddersfield

    4 of 35

  5. Johnnys nightclub

    5 of 35

  6. The entrance to the Shoehorn in 1982

    6 of 35

  7. Rippon Bros premises pictured in 1953 on the spot in Huddersfield town centre where Tesco now stands

    7 of 35

  8. Shoppers ambling along Shambles Lane in Huddersfield town centre in 1946

    8 of 35

  9. Neaversons shop in Huddersfield town centre

    9 of 35

  10. Neaversons (date unknown)

    10 of 35

  11. Friendly and Trades Societies Club (Date unknown)

    11 of 35

  12. Huddersfield Sports Centre 2005

    12 of 35

  13. Shabab Restaurant - New Street, 2003

    13 of 35

  14. Exploding manhole covers at the top of King Street in Huddersfield town centre in the late 1950s

    14 of 35

  15. November 1964 sure looked wet and cold but quiet in this picture taken on Westgate. The No 30 motor bus is seen turning off into New North Road bound for West Vale. Trolleybuses had run to West Vale until November 1961. Note Wah Yan, one of the first Chinese restaurants in Huddersfield town centre.

    15 of 35

  16. Punjab Stores, Spring Street, Springwood, 1968.

    Taken from Heritage of Huddersfield Book by Isobel Schofield

    16 of 35

  17. Woolworths, Victoria Lane. 2003

    17 of 35

  18. Aerial view of Huddersfield town centre thought to have been taken in the 1930s. The railway station and Dock Street/Water Gate are featured

    18 of 35

  19. Huddersfield town centre, 2003

    19 of 35

  20. Huddersfield aerial pic - Huddersfield Town Centre, 2008

    20 of 35

  21. Whiteleys Cafe interior in 1949

    21 of 35

  22. 13 members of the Trinidad and Tobago Ladies Group of Huddersfield pictured at the Silver Sands night club in Venn Street.

    22 of 35

  23. Sole Mio Restaurant, Imperial Arcade in 2005

    23 of 35

  24. Father Christmas arrives at Kayes, King Street, Huddersfield - 1961

    24 of 35

  25. Kirkgate in 1948

    25 of 35

  26. Beatles aftermath, outside ABC Cinema in 1963

    26 of 35

  27. Beatles aftermath, outside ABC Cinema in 1963

    27 of 35

  28. The Crescent in 1989

    28 of 35

  29. This picture of Ramsden Streetm, Huddersfield from 1961 shows just how much the town centre has changed. On the left of the phootograph, the steps of the public llibrary are just visible as is the frontage of the Theatre Royal beyond. All the buildings on the right, with their blackened stonework, have long since been demolished and are where the piazza and Queensgate market hall now stand. The Theatre Royal is also gone

    29 of 35

  30. Princess Cinema, Northumberland Street, Huddersfield in 1950

    30 of 35

  31. View of Market Hall, Shambles and Unicorn Pub, from top of Huddersfield Library. 1953

    31 of 35

  32. Kirkgate in Huddersfield BM (before McDonalds)

    32 of 35

  33. Abrahams, Westgate, Huddersfield, 2004

    33 of 35

  34. Ship Inn, 1961

    34 of 35

  35. Former Broadway pub, Southgate

    35 of 35
