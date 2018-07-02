Load mobile navigation
June 1981

  New Polytechnic Building - First Street
  Heavy load - Chapel Hill junction - June 1981
  Almondbury village special - June 1981
  Inventor and TV personality Wilf Lunn opens Reinwood Junior School - June 1981. Wilf still lives in Huddersfield
  Inventor and TV personality Wilf Lunn opens Reinwood Junior School - June 1981. Wilf still lives in Huddersfield
  Honley Show - June 1981
  Honley Show - June 1977
  Honley Show - June 1981
  New Mill Carnival - June 1981
  Kirklees Clr Peter McBride switches on the new traffic lights on Wakefield Road - June 1981
  Almondbury village special - June 1981
  Almondbury village special - June 1981
  Almondbury village special - June 1981
  Almondbury village special - June 1981
  Almondbury village special - June 1981
  Examiner newsboys trip - bus station - June 1981
