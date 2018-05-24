Nostalgia: June 1977

NewsgalleryNostalgia: June 1977 ShareByGavin Castle11:33, 24 MAY 2018Jubilee Princess Royal - June19771 of 19Slaithwaite horse show - June 19772 of 19Scholes jubilee celebrationJune 19773 of 19Holmfirth golden girl majorettes - June 19774 of 19Huddersfield international fair - Town Hall - June 19775 of 19Jubilee service parish church - June 19776 of 19Fire engine rally at Batley June19777 of 19Kirkheaton Gala June19778 of 199 of 19Honley Show - June 197710 of 19Honley Show - June 197711 of 19Street Party Cromarty Avenue, Crosland Moor - June 197712 of 19Mayor at St Pats Church June 197713 of 19Milk Race Huddersfield - June 197714 of 19Milk Race Huddersfield - June 197715 of 19Street party Winsford Drive, Waterloo - June 197716 of 19Town new stripes June 197717 of 19Scholes Jubilee flags - June 197718 of 19QE2 in ice June 197719 of 19