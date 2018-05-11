Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Nostalgic images from May 1975 in Huddersfield

  • Share
  1. Work was starting on Bradley Park Golf Course which opened in August 19771 of 17
  2. Rastrick Cricket Club opening May 19752 of 17
  3. Wakefield Road at Waterloo in May 19753 of 17
  4. Wakefield Road at Waterloo in May 19754 of 17
  5. Wakefield Road at Dalton in May 19755 of 17
  6. Roadworks on Wakefield Road at Aspley in May 19756 of 17
  7. Work was starting on Bradley Park Golf Course which opened in August 1977 - but not everyone was happy about it and there were protests7 of 17
  8. Swimming Gala - Newsome school May 19758 of 17
  9. Kirkheaton Fair May 19759 of 17
  10. Kirkheaton Fair May 197510 of 17
  11. Upper Hopton gala - May 197511 of 17
  12. Upper Hopton gala - May 197512 of 17
  13. The finishing touches were being made to the new Holmfirth swimming pool in May 197513 of 17
  14. Marathon walk by students from Huddersfield New College in terrible weather in May 197514 of 17
  15. Schools swimming gala - Cambridge Rd baths - May 197515 of 17
  16. Scammonden was popular for racing car hill climbs May 197516 of 17
  17. In the early 1970s Huddersfield was reputed to have the most Rolls Royce cars per head of population but one came a cropper on Halifax Road in Edgerton in May 197517 of 17
LockwoodMore arrests after Gaz Atkinson stabbed to death in LockwoodTwo more detained - one on suspicion of murder - over death of Mr Atkinson at Bentley Street flats
LockwoodDoorman stabbed to death in Lockwood was also injured in stabbing in 2015Murder probe continues into tragic death of 25-year-old Gareth Atkinson after he died after Monday night incident
Barry SheermanLive: HRI saved for now as Jeremy Hunt tells health bosses to reconsider shake-upIn a letter issued today the health secretary said the plans are not in the best interest of those using Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Hospital
AlmondburyBodybuilder who had £130k compo claim thrown out insists: 'I'm no fraudster'Muscle man Curt Gorog says he fractured his back in fall at Oakwood Kitchens
Huddersfield Town FCHere's what Premier League survival means to Town in cold hard cashHuddersfield Town can expect a 100m boost from TV rights next season after securing its status in the Premier League
HistoryNostalgic images from May 1975 in Huddersfield
NewsSixteeth anniversary of fatal Birkby house fire
AsdaTheft accused is banned from all Asdas in KirkleesAli Jalali is said to have targeted the Dewsbury Mill Street West store twice \n105865310
HuddersfieldCharges to be introduced for public toilets at Huddersfield Bus StationLoos have closed for £120k revamp - and there's a notice apologising for the INCONVENIENCE
Barry SheermanLive: HRI saved for now as Jeremy Hunt tells health bosses to reconsider shake-upIn a letter issued today the health secretary said the plans are not in the best interest of those using Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Hospital
LockwoodMore arrests after Gaz Atkinson stabbed to death in LockwoodTwo more detained - one on suspicion of murder - over death of Mr Atkinson at Bentley Street flats
Barry SheermanLive: HRI saved for now as Jeremy Hunt tells health bosses to reconsider shake-upIn a letter issued today the health secretary said the plans are not in the best interest of those using Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Hospital
Huddersfield Town FCHow much staying in the Premier League has actually cost Huddersfield Town this seasonTrinity Mirror Data Unit research shows the price of staying in the top-flight for newly-promoted sides has skyrocketed
LockwoodDoorman stabbed to death in Lockwood was also injured in stabbing in 2015Murder probe continues into tragic death of 25-year-old Gareth Atkinson after he died after Monday night incident
AlmondburyBodybuilder who had £130k compo claim thrown out insists: 'I'm no fraudster'Muscle man Curt Gorog says he fractured his back in fall at Oakwood Kitchens
Chris ThormanHuddersfield Giants interim coach hails Jermaine McGillvary ahead of Wakefield Trinity clashHuddersfield Giants interim head coach Chris Thorman has hailed the impact Jermaine McGillvary
HistoryNostalgic images from May 1975 in Huddersfield
Huddersfield Town FCLIVE: Huddersfield Town pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal clashAll the news from PPG Canalside as David Wagner addresses the media ahead of Town's final match of the season
NewsSixteeth anniversary of fatal Birkby house fire
AsdaTheft accused is banned from all Asdas in KirkleesAli Jalali is said to have targeted the Dewsbury Mill Street West store twice \n105865310
Top Stories
Huddersfield Town FCDavid Wagner on love for Huddersfield Town fans, Schindler, Terrier spirit and Arsene Wenger ahead of Arsenal matchAll the news from PPG Canalside as David Wagner addresses the media ahead of Town's final match of the season
DewsburyWHSmith hospital shop customer disgusted at £8 charge for TOOTHPASTE
"Sick and vulnerable people have no option but to pay."
HuddersfieldCharges to be introduced for public toilets at Huddersfield Bus Station
Loos have closed for £120k revamp - and there's a notice apologising for the INCONVENIENCE
Dean HoyleDean Hoyle says Huddersfield Town fans have been the 'game-changer' all season for the Terriers
Our fans have gained respect and admiration nationwide says the chairman after Town secured Premier League status
DewsburyDad to be reunited with son after punching him in the face in school truancy row
The child, who was getting bullied at school, misses his dad
Kirklees Magistrates CourtMan in court facing two child sex abuse chargesJoshua Walsh, formally of Fartown, is accused of assaulting a young girl
WaterlooHomeless man who stole Prison Break DVDs to escape life on the street avoids jailHojat Fatahi targeted four Huddersfield shops to buy cocaine and heroin
Shahid MohammedRelatives of eight people killed in Birkby fire will mark 16th anniversary of tragedy today
A mother, son, daughter and five granddaughters of the Chishti family were killed in the fire
England Football TeamFancy being a sports reporter? This summer job pays you to watch the World Cup
World Cup sponsor Hisense is looking for someone to report on the World Cup from a 4k TV
Yorkshire Ambulance ServiceRider injured after horse bolted at herd of cows
Mountain rescue evacuated the woman from an isolated bridelway in Greetland
Kirklees Magistrates CourtMan ignored a ban on going to see his mum ... and now he's in big troubleGary Whitaker was on a suspended jail term when he flouted the five-year restraining order
AlmondburyBodybuilder who had £130k compo claim thrown out insists: 'I'm no fraudster'
Muscle man Curt Gorog says he fractured his back in fall at Oakwood Kitchens
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay