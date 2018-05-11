Nostalgic images from May 1975 in Huddersfield

NewsgalleryNostalgic images from May 1975 in Huddersfield ShareByGavin Castle12:58, 11 MAY 2018Work was starting on Bradley Park Golf Course which opened in August 19771 of 17Rastrick Cricket Club opening May 19752 of 17Wakefield Road at Waterloo in May 19753 of 17Wakefield Road at Waterloo in May 19754 of 17Wakefield Road at Dalton in May 19755 of 17Roadworks on Wakefield Road at Aspley in May 19756 of 17Work was starting on Bradley Park Golf Course which opened in August 1977 - but not everyone was happy about it and there were protests7 of 17Swimming Gala - Newsome school May 19758 of 17Kirkheaton Fair May 19759 of 17Kirkheaton Fair May 197510 of 17Upper Hopton gala - May 197511 of 17Upper Hopton gala - May 197512 of 17The finishing touches were being made to the new Holmfirth swimming pool in May 197513 of 17Marathon walk by students from Huddersfield New College in terrible weather in May 197514 of 17Schools swimming gala - Cambridge Rd baths - May 197515 of 17Scammonden was popular for racing car hill climbs May 197516 of 17In the early 1970s Huddersfield was reputed to have the most Rolls Royce cars per head of population but one came a cropper on Halifax Road in Edgerton in May 197517 of 17