It used to be Huddersfield town centre's top hotel.

Visitors to the town, on business or pleasure, would embark from their trains and make the short walk across St George's Square and into the grand looking hotel.

The grade II listed building, which boasts an Italianate facade, was built around 1851.

But it wasn't just a nice place to stay.

The hotel has an important sporting heritage because it was the venue where rugby league was born.

On August 29, 1895, representatives of 21 Yorkshire and Lancashire rugby clubs voted to leave the Rugby Football Union and found their own Northern Rugby Football Union. In 1922, this league became the Rugby Football League.

The basement of the hotel was the home to the Rugby League Heritage Centre . It was opened by former Great Britain league international and retired Sky Sports commentator Mike Stephenson.

The then three-star hotel closed in January 2013. It was bought for £900,000 in 2013 by dentist and businessman Dr Altaf Hussain .

While it is understood that Dr Hussain spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on refurbishment, the hotel is yet to reopen.

Dr Hussain put the building on the market in December 2015.