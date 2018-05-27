Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Now summer is just around the corner many Examiner readers will have many fond memories of Greenhead Park in years gone by.

The park has been transformed in recent years with a multi-million pound investment here you’ll see photos of it in the 1940s, 1950s and early 1960s.

The park was formally opened on September 27, 1884, after Huddersfield Corporation had bought 30 acres of land from the Ramsden estate.

Most of the main features were ready for the official opening and many of these survive to this day, including the entrance lodge, Italian Gardens and fountain, the main lake (filled in in 1954 but restored in 2010) and the bandstand.

The massive Great War Memorial was opened in 1924.

Much of the Examiner’s photographic archive is now being stored at Heritage Quay, the archive service at the University of Huddersfield. Copies of images in All Our Yesterdays can be bought online simply by putting into Google Huddersfield Examiner, buy a photo and it will take you straight to our site. To find other photographs from the Examiner between 1948-1984 contact Heritage Quay to arrange to search the photographers diaries. To find out more go to www.heritagequay.org/examiner , phone 01484 473168 or email archives@hud.ac.uk