Beaumont Park has been greatly revamped in recent years thanks to the sterling work done by community group The Friends of Beaumont Park.

Today we thought we’d look back to how the park was used by people in the years from 2001 to 2009.

Did you know that it once had a castle there?

The castle was demolished in 1964, the paddling pool was filled in and grassed over in 1988 and when the pavilion was demolished in 1998 a group of local residents formed the Friends of Beaumont Park to act as a pressure group working with Kirklees Council with a view to restoring the park.

It now has its own visitor centre which is open for teas, coffee and homemade cake.

It has a fantastic bandstand and historic old gates have been restored alongside countless other improvements.