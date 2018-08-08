Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a church that for many people is a mystery.

But there is a spiritualist church on Old Leeds Road in Huddersfield and its history in the town stretches back well over 100 years.

All is now revealed in a history booklet for spiritualists called The Pioneer.

Spiritualism is a system of belief or religious practice based on supposed communication with the spirits of the dead, especially through mediums.

The history of spiritualism in Huddersfield has been written by Albert Saxon at the time the church celebrated its 100th anniversary in Huddersfield back in 1985.

He revealed that the March 1871 edition of the Journal Medium & Daybreak features a printed a letter from a Mr Varley, who had emigrated from Huddersfield to America in 1868 and he refers to the fact that from 1863 until his departure for America in 1868 they had been holding circles in Huddersfield.

That was just 15 years after 1848 when a communication from the spirit world was recorded at Hydesville in America.

Mr Saxon wrote that this “illustrates the impact and the tremendous interest that had been aroused by those ‘knockings’.”

He added: “Around Huddersfield, groups of people formed circles to investigate into this new religion which was called Spiritualism. To ensure that only the people who were genuinely interested in the meetings could attend, cards were issued, signed by the holders and which read ‘I --- am a truth seeking Spiritualist’ and these cards had to be produced to gain admission to the meetings.

“The various groups co-operated and hired halls and well known mediums and speakers were invited to take the meetings.”

In 1885 two brothers, Mr J and Mr O Hemingway formed the first Spiritualist Society with a Mr J Sutcliffe being elected the first President of the Church. The groups in the district supported the society and the first service was held in newly acquired church hall at 3 Brook Street.

In April 1904 the premises were licensed for marriages and the first wedding took place.

Mr Saxon reveals: “As in most societies harmony does not always reign supreme and shortly after the foundation of the Brook Street Church a group of members broke away and started meeting at Kayes Buildings. This group later moved to rooms at St Peter Street and continued to meet there until they closed down in 1941 when the rooms were requisitioned by the Government.

“At the Brook Street Church the support given to the society was so great that larger premises were required and a hall seating 250 people was purchased at a cost of £300.”

This building was at 42 Ramsden Street, at the corner of Ramsden Street and Commercial Street. This church was always referred to as Commercial Street Church.

The Society continued to flourish and in 1917 they moved to new premises at 23 Ramsden Street. It was decided that the name of the church should be The National Spiritualist Church, Ramsden Street.

Church President Robert Yates was President of the Yorkshire District Council for spiritualism and in 1922 tried to get a Bill into Parliament recognising spiritualism as a religion.

In December 1964 a Compulsory Purchase Order was served on the church as the site at Ramsden Street was involved in the first phase of the town centre redevelopment scheme.

Eventually the local authorities made the offer of a site in Old Leeds Road where a new church could be built and construction was completed in April 1970. The name of the Church was altered to ‘The Huddersfield Spiritualist Church’.

In January 1972 the church was broken into and a fire started. The inside of the church hall was destroyed and most of the building had to be redecorated.

In spite of this major setback the church continued to prosper and by 1985 was described as “very active.”

The church remains active and on its website states: “Today we have a very active Healing Sanctuary staffed by a team of eight approved healers who are totally dedicated to giving help every Wednesday evening and a full programme of different speakers for our Divine Services each Sunday evening at 6.30pm.”

For more details go to the church website at www.huddersfieldspiritualistchurch.co.uk