A Huddersfield history group is making sure that soldiers killed in the First World War who lived in its area will be remembered forever.

To mark 100 years since the end of the conflict Holmfirth Local History Group is adding information about Holme Valley soldiers to the national digital memorial website Lives of the First World War

This website lists all eight million who served and has been set up so people can add more information about each one.

One story already on the website tells the story of Pte Nelson Mosley which was first revealed in the book It’s Always Windy Up There: A short history of Cliff Rec written by Vivien and Deborah Wyles.

They had sourced this information from his obituary in the Holmfirth Express at the time which stated: 'Cheer up, I hope to be with you at Christmas'. So wrote Pte Nelson Mosley, a Cliffe lad at the Front, in his last letter to his mother, who resides at 47 Cliffe Road, Holmfirth. This was written on October 1st 1917, according to the postmark.

"Last Monday morning there came another letter of a different character, a message stating that the young soldier who was looking forward to joining the family circle at Yuletide had been killed in action. Nelson, in the same letter, related how a few days previously an incident had occurred which had made him downhearted.

“His chum had been wounded, but he was glad to say he himself was safe.

"Nelson wrote that 'some of us were going along a road with an officer when a shell came among us. It killed three, wounded my mate and the other lad and also the officer and I never got touched. I said my prayers and thanked God I was safe once more'.

"Instead of being home at Christmas he had sacrificed his life for his country's cause."

Holmfirth Local History Group’s WW1 Project Co-ordinator Vivien Aizlewood said: “It will be the first time information on Upper Holme Valley men will be available in one place.”

Now they want people to come forward with their stories of those who served in Holmfirth, Brockholes and Honley - and if they want to be involved email Vivien at vivien@aizlewood.com

The group also holds a session so people can talk to them in person every Wednesday from 2pm to 4pm in Holmfirth Library.

Two more tributes are due to go on the website.

The first reveals that the first military decoration of the war awarded to a Holmfirth soldier went to Lance Cpl Joseph Edward Hobson from Netherthong who was serving with the Royal Army Medical Corps. He received the Distinguished Conduct Medal for gallantry.

Before the war Edward had served for eight years in the Army Medical Corps and on his discharge the army authorities assisted him in obtaining an important post in a private hospital in Canada.

He then married a Canadian woman and they had two sons. As an army reservist, he was called up on the outbreak of the war - but only just. The day he again set foot in England would have ended his period time on the reserve.

The second was tragic news.

Private Thomas Bartley died in a French Military Hospital. The official notification to his the family he lived with read: “The King commands me to assure you of the true sympathy of His Majesty and the Queen in your sorrow. – Kitchener.”

Before the war Thomas was a cab driver for Walter Haigh, of Holmfirth, and then joined the army before 1911 and had been on active service in India.