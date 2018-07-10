Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield was the first ‘northern powerhouse’ and a new exhibition to mark the 150th anniversary of the founding of the borough of Huddersfield reveals why.

The Huddersfield 150: The Exhibition at Heritage Quay on the University of Huddersfield ’s Queensgate campus celebrates the civic pride of the Huddersfield area which was granted a Royal Charter to set up a borough council on July 7, 1868 and then became a pioneer in terms of the council services it offered.

This was a crucial part of Huddersfield’s development into an industrial powerhouse and the largest town in the north. From health and sanitation to transport, utilities and democracy, it lit the touchpaper of civic pride and expansion.

You can find further details about all the celebrations taking place and explore the full history of the Borough using online resources at www.huddersfield150.org.uk

According to the website: “Compared with its neighbours Huddersfield was 20 years late in achieving Borough status but within 15 years of inception was managing markets, water and gas supply, tramways, the police force and fire brigade, some of the country’s earliest council housing and much more besides.

“By 1893 an illustrated London magazine reported that ‘the Huddersfield Corporation occupies a high position among the municipalities of England. No town of the same population can show the same extent and variety of municipal institutions. Few, if any, of our great cities can equal it, as there is not a single local service in Huddersfield which is not under the control of the corporation. In more than one department it has been a pioneer.’”

The Borough continued its pioneering in a wide range of public services before handing over to Kirklees Metropolitan Council in 1974.

The exhibition features treasures from the collections of West Yorkshire Archive Service (Kirklees) and has been curated in partnership with the University of Huddersfield and local community organisations.

Admission is free and it will be open daily until November 4.

To tie in with the milestone, Huddersfield Local History Society has created an anniversary book called Making up for Lost Time: The Pioneering Years of Huddersfield Corporation. It explores the priorities, politics and the personalities of Huddersfield Corporation’s first half century.

The book is available via post from HLHS, 24 Sunnybank Road, Huddersfield HD3 3DE for £10.70 including p&p (cheques payable to Huddersfield Local History Society).