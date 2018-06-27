Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was the forgotten war but it claimed the lives of hundreds of British soldiers including two from Huddersfield.

More than 22,000 British servicemen were in Cyprus during its conflict between 1955 and 1959 but very few people know that in that time we lost a total of 371 young soldiers, mostly National Servicemen, and 21 British policemen.

It started when the National Organisation of Cypriot Fighters began a violent campaign against British rule in the colony after a long dispute between Turkey and Greece over the future of Cyprus.

Now a veteran of the conflict - Les Smith from Rainford in Merseyside who served with the Royal Horse Guards - is searching for the relatives of all those who died.

He said: “My reason for doing this is to let them know that their loved ones have not been forgotten by their comrades and that a memorial has now been placed in The National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. Also, the next of kin of the deceased are entitled to receive The Elizabeth Cross.”

The memorial at The Arboretum was dedicated on August 21, 2016 and a service of remembrance is held in August each year.

So far Les has contacted more than 170 next of kin and most have now received The Elizabeth Cross.

Here are the details of the two men from Huddersfield who were killed during the conflict.

Staff Sergeant Ronald Kirkby served with the Royal Army Ordnance Corps and was killed while attempting to disarm a bomb at Sinda near Famagusta on July 31, 1958. He was aged 31 and left a wife and two daughters. He is buried at Wayne’s Keep, the British military cemetery in Cyprus, Plot 25 Row B Grave 2.

Teenage craftsman Brian Shaw served with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and died at Gastria on July 18, 1958. He was just 19, was educated at Deighton School and is also buried at Wayne’s Keep, Plot 25 Row A Grave 14.

Anyone who can help should contact Les at cyprusveterans@gmail.com. He would also like to hear from anyone from our area who served in Cyprus from 1955 to 1959.