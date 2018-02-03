Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These previously unpublished photographs of the Holme Valley were only taken in the 1980s but many of the sights are already long gone.

Photographer Andrew Sanderson took them when he was a student but they haven’t seen the light of day until now.

Andrew, 59, had forgotten he had taken the slides until he stumbled across them when he was tidying up one day.

During the 1980s the Holmfirth-based professional photographer enjoyed taking photos of buildings in the Holme Valley area.

“I was interested in old buildings and empty farmhouses and there seemed to be quite a lot in the area. Over the years they have been done up by developers.

“I had forgotten about the slides but found them when I was tidying up.”

He put some of them on a local Facebook group and was surprised by the reaction.

“There was a fantastic response. They generated a lot of comment which I was a bit taken aback about.”

Andrew was a student at Batley Art College between 1978 and 1981 and went on to work in a number of roles in photography including a stint at the Holmfirth Express.

He has exhibited in the UK and New York and regularly runs workshops from his darkroom and studio in Holmfirth. He has written books on photography and darkroom processes.