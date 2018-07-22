Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This year marks 50 since trolleybuses stopped running in Huddersfield. The final one covered in illuminations made the run to Outlane on July 13, 1968, marking the end of an era.

Here Huddersfield trolleybus conductor David Beach recalls his days in the town.

In 1966 I was employed as a temporary conductor on the remaining trolleybus routes which were Bradley to Longwood and Waterloo to Outlane and Lindley.

I spent two days in the depot at Great Northern Street to master the passes, regulations and money handling. At Longroyd Bridge depot I was instructed in raising and lowering the pick-up booms. After two days I was allowed to try things out for real with an experienced conductress, initially upstairs on the Bradley-bound trolley with its cigarette smoking workers on the way to ICI for a morning shift, so I had no bell ringing duties. Then downstairs so there was a bell to ring and a platform to supervise.

She taught me how to pull the roadside handles which were needed to change the points in the overhead lines at some junctions. On the third day I ran the whole show while she just hung around to keep an eye on me.

An early shift would require arrival at Longroyd Bridge some time between 5am and 6am with a finish round about 1pm. A late turn usually started around 3pm, picking up the bus in the town centre, and finishing at the depot between 11.30pm and midnight. The gap between the two duties would be covered by overtime and by staff on spreadover duties.

I had a cash bag and ten shillings ‘float’ and picked up a ticket machine and spare tickets. The average fare was 4d and most passengers paid in coppers. A board on the wall just inside the depot showed the ‘schedule’ number and alongside it the number of the trolleybus to be used and the lane in which it could be found. We set the destination indicator blinds and set off straight into town.

Trolleys were getting busy by 8am. Staff on early turns could get some breakfast on the job. At Meg Lane a shopkeeper would supply a sandwich and a brew of tea - you would place an order on the previous trip. At Outlane the little sweetshop at the terminus did likewise. At Lindley a housewife made excellent fried egg sandwiches in teacakes.

The breakfast ‘break’ was normally achieved by a scheduling procedure known as ‘dropping back’. A trolleybus and crew on peak-hour duties would do an extra trip to allow those remaining out to have 20 minutes or so of extra lay-over prior before returning to depot so it was often necessary to lower the booms to let them through. On the two surviving trolleybus routes these extended layovers happened at Lindley or Longwood.

The fun of trolleybus conducting was, of course, when things went wrong. Occasions when the pick-up booms came off the overhead wires by accident were quite rare, but could be entertaining when they happened.

On one journey from Bradley we were forced to slow down to allow safe negotiation of two overhead junctions and this so irritated the driver of a homeward bound truck that he was banned for what the Examiner and the magistrate described as a “near attack on a bus.” Of moderate amusement was the occasion when a passenger boarding a Longwood trolley contrived to spill an entire four pint tin of gloss paint over the saloon floor alongside the long seats, leaving just a narrow causeway of dry floor.

And so to the end of the day. One tended to dread the late night buses on a Friday and Saturday night in case there were belligerent drunks on board. Generally I was lucky and had no trouble, though a crew on a Brackenhall bus were so badly beaten up that the staff withdrew late night buses in protest. The return to depot could be positively exhilarating.

With hardly any passengers it could be quite a fast journey on almost deserted roads. On one occasion, returning from Bradley, I stood in the front of the lower saloon of a speeding homebound trolleybus, with the window through to the cab open, leaning over the control box and watching the road ahead and the lights shining on the wires. Magical. And then cashing up and a walk home or a lift on the crew bus.

* If you still want to see a Huddersfield trolleybus in action there are three at Sandtoft Trolleybus Museum between Doncaster and Scunthorpe in Lincolnshire.

A new book called Huddersfield Trolleys and Buses has been written by Michael Berry who is director at Keighley Bus Museum. It has been published by Amberley Publishing. For more information go to www.amberley-books.com or phone 01453 847823.