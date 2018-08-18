Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former pub boss saved a piece of Huddersfield history – and attached it to the side of his garage.

Tony Brookes, who used to run the Head of Steam in St George’s Square, salvaged the neon sign from outside Allassio coffee lounge in Railway Street.

The cafe was a favourite hang out for the people of Huddersfield since its opening in the 1960s.

But its famous feature was almost lost forever when the building was marked for refurbishment by new owners in the late 90s.

Tony, 70, explained how he was lucky to save the iconic red and white sign from destruction.

He said: “By sheer chance I was down at the Head of Steam when the Allassio building was being ripped apart and refurbished.

“I asked them what they were going to do with the sign and they said they were going to tip it so I gave them a little bit of money and took it back to the Head of Steam where we hung it on the wall.

“It would have been a shame to lose something like that. Anybody who is my kind of age, that used to go to the cafes, will remember it.”

Tony cleaned up the sign and it is now proudly displayed on the side of his garage at his home in Northumberland.

The retired businessman lived in Emley until he was 18, before moving to Newcastle for university. He regularly revisited his roots though, after the company he ran with his wife bought the Head of Steam at Huddersfield Railway Station.

He recalled: “Huddersfield was always my home town. Emley is only eight miles away so Huddersfield was where I went round.

“I also used to go to Studio 58 coffee bar in the back lane off New Street and me and my friends loved it.”

Tony wants to know if any readers know what happened to the old Studio 58 sign or if anyone has any old photos of either Allassio or Studio 58.

Send photos and memories to ben.abbiss@reachplc.com