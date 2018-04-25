Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new book reveals what life was like in the Holme Valley from the 1930s to the 1950s.

In Holmfirth and the Holme Valley - A Delve into The Past author Jeffrey Turner explores the early history of the township and its surrounding villages and hamlets.

There is a focus on the growth of the area’s textile heritage and its metamorphosis via new machinery from a cottage-based to a factory-based industry.

And there is a wealth of information on the devastating floods that have swept through the valley over the years, causing damage and death.

Jeffrey, 91, from Hepworth, has previously written about the Holme Valley’s brass band movement and how people shopped in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

“The book delves into the past looking at local history,” he says. “It portrays what life was like during the 1930s and 40s and recalls the time when people were born, brought up, went to school, worked, spent their money and found their entertainment all within the Holme Valley.

“There is a section that tells about the way things were during the 1930s and how local people’s lives were affected throughout the years of the Second World War. Work and employment, clubs and institutions, local events, church and Sunday school, pleasure pursuits, school days and childhood games and pastimes are all discussed.”

Intriguingly, the new book tells of the origins of ‘Pratty Flowers’, the Holmfirth Anthem, plus ‘Ilkley Moor Bhat ‘At’, which is much more widely known as the Yorkshire Anthem. Other songs given fresh prominence are ‘Muddy Cawfs’ and ‘Caah Pa’.

Jeffrey adds: “This is a book that will bring back memories to all who read it, particularly those who were brought up, lived and worked in the Holme Valley, those who still live there and those who have moved away.”

Jeffrey’s other books include Brass Bands in the Holme Valley and Shopping in Holmfirth. Priced at £6.95, Holmfirth and the Holme Valley - A Delve into The Past can be obtained at the Holmfirth Tourist Information Centre or by post from the author (plus £1.30 p&p) at 7 Carr View Road, Hepworth, Holmfirth, HD9 1HX.