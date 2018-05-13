Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In May 1975 work was starting on Bradley Park Golf Course … but not everyone was happy about the thought of a new municipal golf course.

Nearby residents protested but it was to no avail for the course went ahead and opened in August 1977. There are now controversial plans to replace the course with almost 2,000 homes under Kirklees Council's Local Plan which is its vision for housing for the coming years. The final decision is due at the end of this year.

In the early 1970s Huddersfield was reputed to have the most Rolls Royce cars per head of population but one came a cropper on Halifax Road in Edgerton.

We also have views from right along Wakefield Road from Aspley through to Waterloo plus pictures of a schools swimming gala and the finishing touches being made to the new Holmfirth swimming pool.

Much of the Examiner's photographic archive is now being stored at Heritage Quay, the archive service at the University of Huddersfield. Heritage Quay is open to the public. To find out more go to www.heritagequay.org , phone 01484 473168 or email archives@hud.ac.uk