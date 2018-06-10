Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today we continue out look back to June 1977, the month best remembered for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee.

Her 25 years was celebrated in Huddersfield but there were lots of other usual summer events too and here we have photos from carnivals and kids treats from across the town.

Much of the Examiner’s photographic archive is now being stored at Heritage Quay, the archive service at the University of Huddersfield. Copies of images in All Our Yesterdays can be bought online simply by putting into Google Huddersfield Examiner, buy a photo and it will take you straight to our site.

To find other photographs from the Examiner between 1948-1984 contact Heritage Quay to arrange to search the photographers diaries. To find out more go to www.heritagequay.org/examiner , phone 01484 473168 or email archives@hud.ac.uk