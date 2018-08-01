Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

World War One was tragedy heaped on tragedy for many Huddersfield families with more than 3,500 men from the town serving with the armed forces losing their lives. But in an award-winning essay called Death On The Home Front, Huddersfield historian Pam Brooke won this year’s Edward Law History Prize 2018 from Huddersfield Local History Society for throwing the spotlight on those who sought exemption at special tribunals from the armed forces and the terrible repercussions this could cause. The prize is in honour of the late Huddersfield historian Edward Law and Pam’s feature is published in the latest edition of the society’s journal.

Few words have ever been written about those who sought exemption from serving in the armed forces and one particularly tragic case from the Colne Valley illustrates the wide repercussions that the refusal of one man’s application for exemption had on both his family and the wider community.

On Wednesday November 28, 1916, at Slaithwaite Town Hall, 62-year-old James Shaw, blacksmith and hill farmer appeared before the local tribunal to request an extension to his son’s exemption certificate.

Charles, 28, was his only son and worked with him in the blacksmith shop and on the farm. Depicting himself to be ‘a poor talker’, James presented his case in a written statement which the military representative described as ‘resembling a sermon’. In response, James explained that he was a regular worshipper at Pole Moor Baptist Chapel, Scammonden.

The statement gave a detailed account of the circumstances justifying exemption: his son began to milk aged nine and farmed their 14 acres of land for 23 head of cattle - including a dairy - together with six more acres under the plough for food production.

He had learned blacksmithing at the age of 10 and worked alongside his father in the smithy. Thirty-five tons of iron had recently been purchased for orders of field gates, an order not possible for a man to complete alone.

But James’s application was turned down.

In 1916 the majority of applications to tribunals were for economic or work reasons. Men could be exempt if they were in work seen as essential to the war effort - such as specialist manufacturing, mining, and farming.

The next morning James Shaw sent his son to Slaithwaite Town Hall for the papers he would need to try to appeal the tribunal’s decision but he had no hope that this would be successful.

He locked his house door and then, after a desperate struggle, first hanged his wife from the banister rail and then himself. The terrible scene that met Charles on his return and the effect on his sanity is almost impossible to contemplate.

Mr and Mrs Shaw were well known in the district, described by neighbours and acquaintances as a quiet, respectable and unassuming couple.

James and Betty had married in March 1895; she a spinster of 28, he a widower and father aged 40.

James’ first wife Elizabeth had died in May 1894 when their children Edna and Charles were just three and five.

The Shaw family were staunch chapel goers. James’ brother Joseph had a family pew at Pole Moor Baptist Chapel.

On Monday, December 4, James and Betty were buried together in the chapel’s cemetery in the same grave as Elizabeth, James’ first wife.

Initially, most Baptists had reconciled their conscience to the necessity of war. But by the end of 1916, hostility to warfare was beginning to replace patriotic fervour. Many fathers, sons and husbands had been killed in action, reported missing or wounded.

For James his faith challenged by the tribunal’s decision, prayers seemingly unheard, there would have seemed no end to his pain and it is impossible to comprehend the struggle that must have taken place in his conscience prior to taking the life of his wife, then his own. As a practising Christian he would have believed the value of life to be sacred, that to usurp God’s right to determine the time of one’s death the most elementary sin. Forty years a blacksmith and farmer with failing health - the inquest revealed that his post mortem had discovered a weak heart - he would have known that to continue labour intensive blacksmithing and farming without the help of his son would be impossible.

When told by the tribunal he could appeal to the Appeals Tribunal in Huddersfield, he had replied that he would like time to sell up if unsuccessful. He must have believed refusal inevitable, the future intolerable.

Incapable of practising his trade alone, he would have feared destitution, of becoming a burden on others and he may have felt it his duty to protect his wife from the shame of the workhouse.

Sadly, the tragedy does not end there.

Two months later Charles was sent to Rugeley Camp at Cannock Chase in Staffordshire to join his new battalion and commence his military training but four weeks later he was admitted into Brindley Heath military hospital which specialised in war neuroses and other mental health problems.

Doctors treating Charles would have been aware of the tragic deaths of his father and stepmother, his gruesome discovery of their bodies, loss of home and livelihood. They would have understood his mental anguish but were unable to heal him. Two weeks later, while still in hospital, he ended his own life by undisclosed means.

How far were such war-related deaths on the home front mirrored across the country? The casualties of the Great War cannot be counted only in the deaths on the Somme and other battlefields.

