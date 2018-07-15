Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a day to remember and marked 100 years of Huddersfield having its own elected council.

Huddersfield County Borough Centenary Pageant on June 22, 1968, featured many organisations from across the town capturing its heritage and history.

The pageant was a centenary of the Charter of Incorporation - issued July 7, 1868 - which brought all the local boards together including Moldgreen, Marsh and Lindley to form the town as one administration able to levy rates.

It led to the council which first met on September 7, 1868.

Sir John Ramsden was Lord of the Manor and did not oppose incorporation but he did not want it to endanger the right and privileges of his position.

In the pageant Sir John was given pride of place and was portrayed by showjumper Harvey Smith.

Thousands lined the streets as 120 organisations took part in the parade, led by Lindley Band, up to Greenhead Park where entertainments captured Huddersfield’s multi-ethnic culture.

The photos were taken by Clifford Stephenson and provided by Huddersfield Civic Society chairman Chris Marsden who would like to hear about people’s memories of that day. He can be contacted on 07425 402601 or email him at c_marsden@hotmail.com

The parade route was St John’s Road, John William Street, New Street, High Street, Market Street, Westgate, Trinity Street and into Greenhead Park via the top park gates.

Those taking part included 19 veteran motor cars, St George’s Society, Miss Huddersfield Textiles, Huddersfield Thespians, Almondbury Handbell Ringers, Huddersfield Flower Club, Oakes Baptist Church, Huddersfield Choral Society, YMCA Drama Group, Huddersfield Textile Society; Birkby, Bradley & Deighton CYC; Colne Valley Beagles, Huddersfield Star Wheelers, Huddersfield Sea Cadets, West Riding Territorials, Huddersfield Lions, Huddersfield Round Table, Huddersfield Swimming Club, scout association, Huddersfield Army Veterans, Holme Valley Beagles, Huddersfield Pendragon Round Table, Lockwood Band, Ben Shaw & Sons Ltd, Edwin Field & Co Ltd, Brook Motors Ltd, Highfield Gear & Engineering Co Ltd, Royal British Legion, Townswomen’s Guilds, Rawthorpe children, Huddersfield Town FC, Huddersfield Girl Guides, Huddersfield Amateur Operatic Society, Fartown Rugby Football Club, Huddersfield Toc H, Huddersfield Polish Society, Primrose Hill children, Huddersfield Ukrainian Society, Huddersfield Pipe Band, Strathrigg Dancers, Huddersfield Welsh Society; Milnsbridge, Moldgreen & Paddock CYC; Almondbury, Lockwood & Oakes CYC; Huddersfield Methodist Youth Service, Huddersfield Licensed Victuallers, members of the Asian community, Camping Society of GB, WRVS, Boys Brigade, New Highfield Players, scouts, hospital broadcasts, Gilbert and Sullivan Tableau, Lifeboat Guild, members of the West Indian community and Huddersfield Air Training Corps.