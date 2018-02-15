Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new headteacher is being sought for Holmfirth High School from September to replace the previous head who departed after just two years.

Craig Jansen stepped down as executive head in January following an independent review of finances and management at the school, parents were told.

Education experts said the school could no longer afford an executive head and an associate head but there was speculation among parents over Mr Jansen’s management style, staff sickness levels and alleged increased workloads for some teachers.

A job advert was posted this week for the role of headteacher with a salary between £86,439 and £100,072.

The advert warns that the new head will need to deal with “negativity within the media” and “damaging rumours.”

It says: “Historically our relationships with the community have been extremely positive. Following some recent negativity within the media and potentially damaging rumours and speculation, this area will need to be proactively addressed as a priority.”

The job advert says the role requires a headteacher who is a “skilful, influential communicator” who will improve communications “particularly with parents and providing reassurance and confidence.”

It adds: “You will be a visionary leader able to motivate a passionate and talented team, strengthening the effectiveness of leadership and management.

“Ambition will drive you to inspire and increase aspirations and standards across the school.

“Your previous financial and budget management experience at a leadership level will put you in good stead to manage future challenges surrounding the educational landscape.

“In return you will receive positive support from our experienced governing body along with the opportunity for continued professional development.”

Tim Pickup, chairman of governors, says the school is seeking an “inspirational leader.”

In the job advert he says: “In the changing educational environment, there will be many exciting challenges ahead. We strive for our school to benefit from new and changing circumstances and are seeking an inspirational leader who views every possible challenge as an opportunity.”

He said the job was a “unique role.”

“We believe this is an exciting post that offers the opportunity for our new headteacher to lead the school on a journey that has positive benefits and outcomes for all our students and the community we serve.”

Mr Jansen was only the fourth head teacher at the school since it opened in 1959.

Mr Pickup described Holmfirth High as a popular school, providing education to 1,322 students aged 11 to 16. It was rated Good by Ofsted in December 2016.

Closing date for applications is Sunday March 4, Assessments will take place on March 20 and 21.