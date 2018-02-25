Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former company PA has embarked on a new career – running a dog-sitting service covering Huddersfield.

Lauren Slack, who ran her own recruitment business for some years before spending six years as PA to the directors of a transport company, now owns the Huddersfield, Halifax and Barnsley franchise of PetStay, which bills itself as “a loving and caring alternative to kennels”.

Lauren joined PetStay in 2016 as a carer – looking after clients’ dogs while they were on holiday.

When her job as PA came under threat of redundancy, she replied to an advert seeking new recruits to run PetStay franchises.

“It was something I knew about already having been a carer for a little over a year,” she said. “Now I work with the carers to find out what sort of dogs they enjoy having to stay.” The idea is that owners can leave their dogs in a homely environment when they go on holiday.

“The dog owner gets to meet the people and the home and garden where their dog will stay for the duration of their holiday,” said Lauren. “All that happens before we make a booking. We don’t charge anything up front until everyone is happy.”

The dog carer can specify what type of dog they are happy to look after.

Carers are often people who have had dogs of their own or would love to keep a dog but cannot devote as much time as they would like.

By being a carer, they get the pleasure of looking after the dog and the exercise taking their temporary charges on walks.

Lauren’s work commitments before taking up the franchise meant she did not have a dog of her own. Now, as well as running the franchise, she sometimes looks after other people’s pooches.

“The jobs have I had were always based indoors,” she said. “Now I am out walking a couple of times a day if I’m looking after a dog.”

Nationally, PetStay is also making tracks.

The fully licensed and fully insured home boarding service received a 5 Star Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Smith & Henderson, an independent research agency, which co-ordinates the 5 Star Franchise Satisfaction programme.

It is also growing, with 37 branches, including Lauren’s covering Huddersfield, Halifax and Barnsley, and more than 600 home-checked, licensed and insured dog carers across the country.

PetStay founder and managing director Carole Davy said: “We are incredibly proud to have won this prestigious award and to be recognised for our franchise model, training and ongoing support along with our branding and the excellent relationships we have formed with our franchisees.

“It is such an important award for PetStay as it comes from our franchisees.

“Although five stars have been achieved, we are always looking to continuously improve and develop further to help the franchisees to successfully grow their businesses.”

Smith & Henderson chief executive Steven Frost said the award for PetStay was based on positive feedback from its franchisees who rated it above average across five key areas measured in the agency’s industry benchmarking programme, including training and head office support and the relationship with their franchisor.

PetStay was formed in 2005 but franchised the home-based business in 2012.

Each branch has its own team of dog carers who consult with the customer match the dogs to one of their carers. Next, they organise a meeting for the customer to visit the carer to make sure everyone is happy.

PetStay have a policy of not mixing dogs from different households so the service is exclusive to them.