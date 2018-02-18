The video will start in 8 Cancel

Supporters of Honley library have pledged to continue their fight to keep its doors open as the public consultation on the future of Kirklees libraries gets under way.

The library had its opening hours reduced as part of earlier council cuts but continues to be run by professional, paid library staff supported by volunteers.

Joe Hodgson, chairman of the Friends of Honley Library, said: “We have a team of committed volunteers but see the continued presence of professional staff as crucial to delivering a quality library service in our community.”

For the third year running Kirklees Council is looking to make cuts to its library service.

Now a further £1.9m is to be cut from the library budget for 2018-19 and the council is consulting the public on how to re-shape the service.

Mr Hodgson added: “The Friends acknowledge the serious financial challenges facing the council and the difficult choices it is facing in the current budget round.

“We would encourage everyone to get involved in the consultation process as we feel it is vital that those making the decisions are fully aware of the role played by libraries in our towns and villages.

Mr Hodgson said: “Honley library works closely with other organisations in the village including schools and recent refurbishment work in part of the building was funded by local businesses.

“Volunteers work alongside professional staff delivering day-to-day library services which include access to online and digital resources.

In addition, they run a range of events including book clubs, school visits, summer activities for children, poetry readings, a Lego club, Family History sessions and a pop-up café.

“But we feel that the work of volunteers must continue to be led by skilled, professional staff.

Together we can ensure the delivery of services which meet the educational and social needs of people living in Honley and the continued growth of community partnerships which we see as an important part of our future.”