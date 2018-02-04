Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Talented musician Theo Maguire impressed his teachers after passing two Grade 8 music exams in a day.

The 15-year-old pupil at Honley High School taught himself to play bass guitar up to Grade 5 level and then, following tuition at Ricky’s School of Rock in Linthwaite, passed a Grade 8 exam with distinction.

He then sat and passed with distinction a Grade 8 exam in drumming.

His mum Anna, from Meltham, said: “His teacher said he had never heard of anyone doing two Grade 8 exams in a day. He did one after the other which involved playing several pieces and passing a theory test.”

In his spare time he enjoys playing in several bands and listening to rock music.

Theo is a member of the Honley-based Hope Bank Works Brass Band and also a salsa band. He also plays drums in a soul band and bass in a band called Detour.

He also writes his own music for a progressive rock band called Third Perspective.

Mum Anna says that Theo and his brother Louis, 19, are both former winners of the Honley High School Young Musician of the Year award.

She says her boys inherit their musical talent from her husband Stephen who used to be in an Oasis tribute band called Champagne Supernova and is currently in a punk band, Age of Paranoia.

“Theo wants to be a musician in a band but would be quite happy as a session musician.”