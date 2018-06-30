Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A horror crash in West Yorkshire has left four dead and two others seriously hurt.

The smash happened in the Horsforth area of Leeds in the early hours of this morning.

It has claimed the lives of four young men and the two who are badly hurt are both teenage girls who were with them.

The tragedy happened when a grey Seat Leon car collided with an Uber taxi on the outer ring road (A6210) near the junction of Bank Garden at 2.40am this morning.

Four men aged 18, 19, 19, and 21 were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the crash. They were all travelling in the grey Seat Leon.

Two girls aged 16 and 17 were also in the car. They sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

West Yorkshire Police say the 16-year-old girl is in a critical condition and the 17-year-old’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

All of the people in grey Seat Leon were from Leeds.

The 42-year-old man from Bradford who was driving the Uber, which is a Seat Alhambra people carrier, sustained injuries that are believed to be serious but not life threatening.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information.

Sergeant Fiona Hoodless said: “This is a very tragic incident where four young men have lost their lives and three other people are in hospital with serious injuries.

“The families of those involved are devastated by what has happened and we are doing everything we can to support them at this very difficult time.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and that investigation is still at a very early stage.

“Early indications are that the Leon was travelling at speed at the time of the collision. We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision itself or saw the circumstances leading up to it.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who saw the silver Seat Leon being driven in the area at any point prior to the collision, particularly anyone with dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.”

Chief Inspector Richard Padwell, of Leeds District Police, added: “We don’t underestimate the impact that the deaths of these young people will be having in the community and we would ask that people focus on supporting each other and supporting the police investigation.”

The road was closed in both directions for over 10 hours, between Back Lane and Stanhope Drive, while police carried out an investigation and the vehicles were recovered. The road was reopened shortly after 1pm.