Dog owners could be in for a very miserable - and expensive - Easter.

For treats that humans love can be fatal to pets and lead to pricey vets bills running into hundreds of pounds.

The danger list includes chocolate Easter eggs, hot cross buns and spring flowers including daffodils and tulips.

If your dog gets hold of them the average vet bill costs £650 according to insurer NFU Mutual.

Chocolate contains a stimulant called theobromine (like caffeine) that is poisonous to dogs if eaten.

The compounds found in sultanas, currants and raisins can cause rapid kidney failure.

Other risks around the home at Easter include traditional spring flowers, such as daffodils and tulips, which are toxic to pets.

As well the flowers being dangerous, water drunk from a vase of daffodils can make dogs unwell.

Rebecca Davidson, insurance specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “It’s worth taking some extra precautions to avoid an emergency visit to the vet over the Bank Holiday.

“Our advice is to keep chocolate out of reach not only inside the home but also make sure your dog doesn’t find any leftover ‘treasure’ in the garden from Easter Egg hunts.

“While it is well known that chocolate is poisonous to dogs and can prove fatal, pet owners may be unaware that raisins, currants and sultanas, found in hot cross buns or Easter Simnel cake, are also toxic.

“Add to the ingredients some foil packaging or cake decorations, and you are looking at a recipe for disaster.”