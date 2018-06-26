The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A national circus troupe’s show plans have turned into a pantomime after organisers found no water supplies at the site.

As many as 500 guests are expected to turn up this evening (Tuesday) for the spectacular entertainment courtesy of Circus Sallai at Mirfield Showground in Mirfield.

A huge entourage of people and equipment including a fleet of 20 trucks and vans, three miles of electric cable, 1.5 miles of waterpipes and connections and a crew of 50 rolled into the site fresh from staging their show in Bradford.

But organisers got a shock on the hottest day of the year when they discovered no water source was available.

It is Circus Sallai’s first visit to Mirfield and promoters promise two hours of world class live entertainment during the shows which are due to run until the early hours of Sunday.

It boasts artists from all over the world including Hungary, Argentina and Italy.

There is an elaborate cast of acrobats, aerial performers, jugglers, clowns, magicians, stunt riders.

Nineteen-year-old ring mistress Angel Sallai has been part of the circus all her life and is a 10th generation performer.

She said: “We have tried everyone from the council to Yorkshire Water and even the fire service but we have got nowhere so far.

“It’s scorching hot weather and our men have been busy putting up all the equipment in blazing temperatures.

“They want to have a hot shower afterwards but we have no water at all, not a single drop.

“And we need it for all the many pets that we have brought with us and to operate the loos and everything else. You can’t do much without water.”

A spokesman for Kirklees Council said: “The circus organisers booked the grounds but did not ask at that stage about water supply.

“There is no water supply to that site, and it is not something we can easily arrange at short notice.”

But Angel’s brother-in-law, Salvatore Sambino, added: At every fairground we go there is water. We are not going to book a ground where there is no water.

“We are a brand new circus with a modern twist on traditional circus to celebrate 250 years of circus performance.

“We want people to leave the ordinary day behind and come along to witness an extraordinary simply spectacular experience, in our magical world with beautiful lighting, fantastic music and fabulous costumes, breath-taking moments and a lot of fun.

“We create a true fantasy land for you to immerse yourself in.

“In the best traditions the show must go on and we will do, there is no doubt about that.”