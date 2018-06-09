The video will start in 8 Cancel

A suspected arsonist is thought to be behind a fire which destroyed a bin storage area and damaged a nearby house.

The fire broke out at around 11pm last night (Friday) in the bin store at the bottom of Greenwood Street at Primrose Hill.

A fire crew from Huddersfield fire station tackled the fire which destroyed the bin store and damaged fascia boards and guttering at a house next to the store.

In an unrelated blaze, a family had a lucky escape when a candle set fire to curtains at their home on Princess Lane at Chickenley, Dewsbury.

The two adults and three children were alerted by a smoke alarm to the blaze in the living room at around 10.37pm last night (Friday).

A family member managed to put out the fire before the arrival of fire crews from Mirfield, Wakefield and Cleckheaton.

A fire service spokesman urged people to take precautions when using candles by placing them well away from combustible materials.