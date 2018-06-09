A suspected arsonist is thought to be behind a fire which destroyed a bin storage area and damaged a nearby house.

The fire broke out at around 11pm last night (Friday) in the bin store at the bottom of Greenwood Street at Primrose Hill.

Damage caused in Primrose Hill by a suspected arsonist

A fire crew from Huddersfield fire station tackled the fire which destroyed the bin store and damaged fascia boards and guttering at a house next to the store.

In an unrelated blaze, a family had a lucky escape when a candle set fire to curtains at their home on Princess Lane at Chickenley, Dewsbury.

The two adults and three children were alerted by a smoke alarm to the blaze in the living room at around 10.37pm last night (Friday).

A family member managed to put out the fire before the arrival of fire crews from Mirfield, Wakefield and Cleckheaton.

A fire service spokesman urged people to take precautions when using candles by placing them well away from combustible materials.