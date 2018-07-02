Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charities are being cheated out of hundreds of thousands of pounds by thieves who raid textile recycling banks.

Now a director at a Calderdale-based firm has called for national action to tackle the “appalling and audacious” thefts as she takes up a senior role in the textile recycling industry.

Wendy Yarney, charity partnerships director at Greetland-based BIU Group – which raises money for causes including the Yorkshire Air Ambulance – has been elected president of the Textile Recycling Association (TRA) for a three-year term from July 1.

The TRA represents collectors, sorters, processors and exporters of used clothing and textiles.

The organisation estimates that about 20 charity clothing banks are stolen from car parks around the UK every week, depriving charities and local authorities of a vital source of revenue.

According to the TRA, gangs steal clothing from donation banks – in some cases, even taking the banks themselves. In one instance, thieves in south east England were stealing around 30 tonnes of clothing every week from charity and local authority banks, which would have raised about £500,000 a year.

It can cost between six and eight weeks to replace a stolen donation bank with each costing the provider around £1,500.

BIU Group manufactures and refurbishes its own anti-theft textile recycling banks which are located at various sites including supermarket car parks, on council owned land and at commercial waste management sites.

Wendy said: “During my time in office as president of the TRA I hope to continue the sterling work that our organisation has already carried out in preventing callous thefts from clothing banks that deprive charities and local authorities of hundreds of thousands of pounds each year.

“We need to formulate a national strategy with anti-crime agencies to eradicate these appalling and audacious thefts.”

Wendy also aims to promote transparency and best practice throughout the textile recycling industry.

BIU Group collects unwanted clothes, shoes and household textiles, then sells reusable items to businesses in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. A proportion of profits are donated to its charity partners which include the Elland-based Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Since its formation in 2005, BIU has generated £8m for good causes.

The company featured in the 2017 Parliamentary Review which celebrates best practice and is widely regarded as a blueprint for success across the private and public sector.