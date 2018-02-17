Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A coffee house worker has warned other shops to be on their guard after she the victim of a complicated con by a man with a Geordie accent.

Dior Edwin who works at Edwards Coffee House in Market Avenue, Huddersfield town centre, was tricked by a man who claimed to be asking for a £20 note for 20 £1 coins.

Ms Edwin said: “I said yes, but then he asked for another £20 note and pulled some more £1 coins out.

“He counted them very fast so I was unsure of what he was doing. He then asked for a £10 note for 10 coins. I found this suspicious because I wondered why he didn’t just tell me he had 50 £1 coins to be changed, but by that point I had already give him £40 so I thought I may as well.

“He then asked me to swap the £20 note for two £10 notes but I didn’t want to do that so I said no. He implied my boss had let him do it before.

“After he’d gone I recounted the money I realised there was only £40 there instead of £50 so I told my boss. She checked my till and saw it was £40 down. I had £40 £1 coins and he had £80 in notes.

“He mentioned something about gambling so my boss and I went round to Storey’s Gaming Centre in town to see if they had seen him.

“She said that he had been in and changed some notes into change from their change machine.

“She recognised him and said he had done the same thing to them last year.

“She told us there was a group of them that go around town and do it, she also pulled up a picture from their CCTV. He was a white man with a Geordie accent.”

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “We have recorded an offence of fraud by false representation.

“It was reported that at 3.25pm on Thursday, 15 February, at a business premise in Market Avenue, Huddersfield, a man using the tactic of asking for change managed to trick a staff member into handing over extra money.

“We are awaiting CCTV footage from the business.”